Hamburg Chamber rebrands, expands to serve Southtowns

The Hamburg Chamber of Commerce will be adding Lackawanna to its organization, and on Jan. 1 will be known as the Southtowns Regional Chamber of Commerce.

The Lackawanna and Hamburg chambers developed a plan in the last year to bring the two regions together. The rebranded group will serve Lackawanna, Hamburg, Blasdell, Lakeview and Boston.

The growth of the chamber allows it to expand programs and services to a broader group of Southtowns businesses looking to grow their businesses, according to Deb Welch of Evans Bank and a member of the Brand Ambassador Committee.

"Clients and customers are not concerned with dividing lines or boundaries, they are merely looking for the best business to fit their needs," she said.

The new name will come with a new logo and modifications to the existing website.