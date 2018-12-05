KIGHTLINGER, Alice E. (Rice)

Age 77, of North Tonawanda, NY, and formerly of the City of Tonawanda, Monday, December 3, 2018; beloved wife of the late Stanley J. Kightlinger; mother of Steven (Cheri) Kightlinger, and the late Mark George; daughter of the late Irving and Elva (nee Olsen) Rice; sister of LeRoy (Lorraine) Rice; also survived by five grandchildren and six great-grandchildren. Family will be present to receive friends on Thursday, December 6, from 6-8 PM at JOHN O. ROTH FUNERAL HOME, INC., 25 William St. (between Morgan and Broad Sts.), City of Tonawanda. Funeral Service and burial at Elmlawn Memorial Park will be private. Share online condolences at www.rothfuneral.com