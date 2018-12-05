JIMENEZ, Antonio Figueroa

JIMENEZ - Antonio Figueroa December 2, 2018, of South Buffalo, NY; beloved husband of Sandra J. (nee Snyder); dear father of James R. (Kim) Jimenez, Antoinette Jimenez, Jose and Carlos Figueroa; brother of the late Modesto Figueroa Jimenez and other brothers and sisters; also survived by many grandchildren. The family will be receiving relatives and friends on Friday, December 7, 2018, from 3-7 PM at the SIECK, MAST & LESLIE FUNERAL HOME, 250 Orchard Park Road, West Seneca, 825-5205.