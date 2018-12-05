Bills Notebook: Jerry Hughes accused of history of 'abusive language' toward refs

Jerry Hughes didn’t have anything to say Wednesday about his verbal confrontation with an official after Sunday’s loss in Miami, but the executive director of the NFL Referees’ Association did.

"We fully expect the NFL’s review to clear Roy Ellison,” Scott Green wrote in a statement. “Video from last week's game shows he was verbally threatened by a player who has a well-documented history of abusive language and inappropriate actions towards our officials. While we are disappointed that the NFL has yet to address that aspect of the incident, we look forward to working with the League during its review and will ensure that Roy's rights are protected during this process."

Hughes declined comment when approached by reporters following practice. Bills coach Sean McDermott reiterated what he said Monday – that the NFL is handling the investigation.

"We’ve moved forward here, and it’s in the league’s hands,” McDermott said.

Hughes was caught on video screaming, “I’ll catch you” in the direction of Ellison and appeared to accuse the referee of calling him a derogatory name.

Hughes has been fined twice for abusive language of an official twice during his time with the Bills, costing him more than $55,000. Ellison, too, has a history with players. He was suspended one game without pay in 2013 for making a “profane and derogatory statement” toward Washington offensive lineman Trent Williams.

"I don’t want to speculate on what happened until all the facts come out, but I did go through it with that particular official,” said Dean Blandino, the NFL’s former vice president of officiating. “There are a lot of things said out on the football field and officials take a lot of verbal abuse and they always have the one deterrent, the opportunity to flag the player. You do not want an official to go back at a player verbally.

"We obviously had to investigate and ended up disciplining that official for that situation. I’m sure the league will talk to a lot of people and try to figure out what actually happened. The scene after the game with Hughes yelling at whoever it was and threatening them is not something that the NFL wants.”

•••

Rookie cornerback Taron Johnson had shoulder surgery Wednesday and will be out indefinitely. He will not play against the Jets in Week 14.

"We’ve worked Rafael Bush in there and we’ve trained some guys over the last couple of weeks in particular that can move in there,” McDermott said of how the Bills will fill the important nickel cornerback job. “We’ll continue to monitor that and develop the players that need to play in there. Going back to Taron, he did play well in there in his first season, we just felt like it was important for him to get that thing taken care of so we can have a productive offseason as well.”

Tight end Jason Croom did not practice because of a groin injury. Quarterback Derek Anderson (concussion) and guard John Miller (oblique) were limited in practice. Anderson remains in the NFL’s concussion protocol.

With center Russell Bodine being placed on injured reserve because of a broken fibula, McDermott confirmed Ryan Groy will take over as the starter at that position. Jeremiah Sirles will be the backup.