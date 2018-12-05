Hofbrauhaus Buffalo partner explains most recent opening delay

The wait for opening day continues, but there's progress at Hofbrauhaus Buffalo, the German beer hall long-planned for 190 Scott St.

After previous reports announced a Sept. 1 unveiling and then, when that date passed, a November target, then hopes for mid-December, the German beer hall franchise's managing partner Kevin Townsell has now set spring 2019 as the goal for opening.

"The delays are due to a couple of structural issues that needed to be addressed before we could continue the exterior work," Townsell explained in a message. "[Hofbrauhaus is] an adaptive re-use of the old Chip-Dip plant, so it wasn't exactly built with the Hofbrauhaus concept in mind.

"We were way too optimistic on how long it took to get permits, franchise agreements, and especially financing completed," said the former owner of Shannon Pub. Townsell noted Hofbrauhaus' budget has remained consistent with the previously announced $5 million, with only the timetable for opening affected.

Fifty-two local investors at $50,000 apiece have already committed to the Hofbrauhaus, with six more investor slots available, the partner confirmed.

Many other aspects of the project are in motion, however, as general manager Rob Rush, brewmaster Tim Goeppinger and executive chef Andy Bouchard are already at work. A tentative menu has been posted, too, with Bavarian offerings ranging from pork cutlets and schnitzel to potato pancakes and a variety of soft pretzels, salads and burgers.

As of early December, the exterior projects in progress include brickwork on the east side of the building, as well as the platform for the patio.

Here's a timetable on Hofbrauhaus' progress, with links to The News' content.

May 12, 2014: Hofbrauhaus officially announces it will come to Buffalo.

Aug. 11, 2015: Townsell says plans for Hofbrauhaus are still alive.

June 10, 2016: Utility line quagmire disrupts first location.

Feb. 22, 2017: Hofbrauhaus Buffalo finds new spot, hopes to open by January 2018.

Sept. 15, 2017: Hofbrauhaus meets investor goal, one step closer to targeted spring 2018 opening.

June 20, 2018: Townsell aims for Labor Day, but says delays are possible.

Sept. 5, 2018: Target date pushed from September to November.

Oct. 18, 2018: Townsell hopeful for mid-December opening.