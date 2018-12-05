Share this article

High school scores & schedules (Dec. 5)

Published

Boys basketball

Today’s games

ECIC IV

Holland 59, Alden 39

Alden 4 19 10 6 - 39

Holland 19 17 14 9 - 59 ALDEN (0-3, 0-1): Baker 7, R. Motz 7, J. Motz 7, Wrest 3, Samsel 2, Bush 5, Gilbert 7, Juriek 1

HOLLAND(1-1, 1-0): Nellis 11, Kirsch 2, Beicke 2, Ostrowski 16, Scheffler 11, Ferrara 2, Lewandowski 15

3-point goals: Lewandowski 4, Ostrowski, R. Motz 2, Wrest, Bush, J. Motz

Buffalo

Olmsted 89, da Vinci 11

Olmsted 29 18 22 20 - 89

da Vinci 2 3 0 6 - 11

OLMSTED (1-0, 1-0): Siders 12, Lamar 21, Mosly 2, Young 10, Abrams 4, Nikonowicz 6, Jackson 9, Williams 4, Kozlow 2, Roberson 5, Rice 8, Hurst 6

DA VINCI (0-1, 0-1): Sam 2, Abril 2, Islam 3, Colindres 2, Graham 2

3-point goals: Islam

Buffalo Arts 50, JFK 49

JFK 9 16 14 10 - 49

Buffalo Arts 14 14 8 14 - 50

Hutch-Tech 63, Burgard 58

Hutch-Tech 24 9 18 12 - 63

Burgard 15 14 10 19 - 58

HUTCH-TECH(1-1): Whitfield 14, Shahied 10, Jacobs 6, Bradshaw 8, Jones 1, Ngarikiyintwari 4, Mott 10, Haynes 10

3-point goals: Shahied 2

BURGARD(2-2): Williams 22, Lewis 6, Ruttins 7, White 6, Hollingsworth 16, Owens 1

3-point goals: Williams 5, Ruttins 3, Hollingsworth 2

City Honors 91, Bennett 64

East 57, Emerson 48

South Park 76, I-Prep/Grover 43

at Grabiarz School of Excellence , 6 p.m.

Middle Early College 74, McKinley 67

Nonleague

West Seneca Christian 33, St. Mary’s/D 13

Lackawanna 51, Hamburg 47

Williamsville North 81, Cheektowaga 42

Wmsv. North 21 27 19 14 - 81

Cheektowaga 6 10 8 18 - 42

WMSV. NORTH (2-0): Bass 3, D. Mann 4, Belote 10, Swiech 16, Fiderio 2, Washington 4, Nusall 15, Richter 3, Symons 3, Abaya 2, Becht 9, Hopkins 10

3-point goals: Bass 1, Swiech 3

CHEEKTOWAGA (2-1): Biehl 2, Cleague 8, Hawkins 6, Brown 4, Saloman 13, Williams 6, Frank 3

3-point goals: Cleague 2, Haskins 2, Saloman 1, Willaims 1, Frank 1

Starpoint 54, Kenmore West 50

Starpoint 9 15 17 13 - 54

Kenmore West 22 9 10 9 - 50

STARPOINT (2-1): Brooks 22, Carlson 1, Chase 12, DellOso 2, Gawel 2, Mott 2, Rankie 13.

Tonawanda 36, Akron 34

Akron 16 11 2 5 - 34

Tonawanda 10 5 10 11 - 36

AKRON (2-1): Holtz 4, Kalinowski 8, Mietz 12, Orr 5, Siska 2, Smith 3.

TONAWANDA (1-1): Boling 5, Carney 2, Davis 12, Tantillo 3, J Velazquez 2, K Velazquez 5, Zeughardt 7.

3-point goals: Boling, Davis 2, Holtz, Mietz 2, Tantillo, K Velazquez, Zeughardt.

Williamsville East 62, Iroquois 53

Iroquois 14 13 15 11 - 53

Wmsv. East 15 19 13 15 - 62

IROQUOIS (2-1): E Bowen 2, N Bowen 7, Holleig 2, Kleitz 18, Matla 19, Ottomano 5.

WMSV. EAST (2-0): Early 7, Hashmi 2, Lobdell 11, Mack 10, Rudewicz 6, Schneider 8, Shifflet 19.

3-point goals: Early, Kleitz 2, Lobdell 3, Matla 4, Ottomano.

Olean 60, V-Wellsville 50

V-Wellsville 13 17 10 10 - 50

Olean 16 15 15 14 - 60

OLEAN (3-0): Bihler 8, Droney 6, Dwaileebe 6, Prizel 6, Ramarge 7, Schmidt 25, Weakfall 2.

3-point goals: Dwaileebe 2, Ramarge, Schmidt.

Chautauqua Lake 69, Panama 61

Maryvale 68, Depew 53

Frontier 47, Lake Shore 46

Bishop Timon-St. Jude 61, Orchard Park 53

Girls basketball

Today’s games

Canisius Cup

East 68, Riverside 10

RIVERSIDE (0-2, 0-2): Gallego 4, Kalwira 4, Kayla 2.

EAST (1-1, 1-1): Bailey 4, Clark 23, Johnson 2, Matthews 2, Moore 2, Otero 7, Simmons 2, Turner 6.

3-point goals: Clark 3, Otero.

Olmsted 81, da Vinci 12

da Vinci 0 3 1 8 - 12

Olmsted 22 24 24 11 - 81

OLMSTED (3-0, 3-0): Bullock 7, Burch 13, Conyers 16, Eason 2, McDuffie 23, Nesbitt 5, Norman 2, Phillips 4, Tejada 6.

3-point goals: Burch.

ECIC II

Iroquois 74, Sweet Home 41

Sweet Home 7 11 7 16 - 41

Iroquois 19 24 19 12 - 74

SWEET HOME (1-1, 0-1): Flash 3, Fumerelle 29, Gerber 4, Millender 2, Petrus 3.

IROQUOIS (3-0, 2-0): McLaughlin 15, Meany 2, Porzio 19, J Quinn 6, M Quinn 4, Streety 4, Wittek 19.

3-point goals: Flash, Fumerelle 2, McLaughlin 2, Petrus, Porzio 2, J Quinn 2.

Nonleague

Williamsville East 61, Lew-Port 33

Wmsv. East 11 20 17 13 - 61

Lew-Port 8 9 8 8 - 33

WMSV. EAST (4-0): Maclay 4, McNamara 20, Miske 12, E Reid 2, M Reid 9, Romanowski 14.

LEW-PORT (2-1): Crum 27, L Lindamer 1, S Lindamer 3, Skowronski 2.

3-point goals: Crum, Miske 2.

St. Mary’s/Lanc. 95, Health Sciences 35

ST. MARY’S/L (2-0): Achtyl 10, Bish 4, Ciezki 16, K Kline 6, M Kline 11, L Nawojski 9, M Nawojski 10, Ottomano 18, Wipperman 1, Zanghi 6.

3-point goals: Ciezki, K Kline 2, M Kline 2, L Nawojski, Ottomano 4.

Mount St. Mary 53, Wmsv. North 41

MOUNT ST. MARY (2-1): Fittry 6, Garlow 18, Johnson 8, Kiedrowski 2, O’Brien 13, Persico 4, Roberts 2.

WMSV. NORTH (0-2): Colca 6, Ghee 4, Meggo 9, Herlan 17, Reimers 2, Segal 1, Sheppard 2.

3-point goals: Colca 2, Garlow 2, Meggo 3, O’Brien.

Grand Island 49, Wilson 33

Dunkirk 75, Tapestry 43

North Collins at Silver Creek, 6 p.m.

Southwestern 61, Randolph 36

Holland 38, Pioneer 37

St. Mary’s/Lanc. 95, Health Sciences 35

Westfield 52, Forestville 23

Mount Mercy 45, Maryvale 26

Lancaster 40, Niagara Falls 28

V-Attica at Akron, no report

V-Elba at Medina, no report

Chautauqua Lake at Jamestown, no report

Clymer at Maple Grove, no report

Pine Valley at Salamanca, no report

Allegany-Limestone Tournament

All.-Limestone 47, Cattaraugus/LV 28

Boys hockey

Club

City Honors 5, Buffalo 2

CH: Angelo Iglesias, Alistair Cornacctio g a each

WNY Red Division

St. Joe 3, E. Aurora/ Holland 0

SJ: Zach Johnson 23 saves SO

Boys swimming

ECIC II

Sweet Home 96, Wmsv. East 74

ECIC III

East Aurora 95, Cheektowaga 65

ECIC IV

Eden 107, Tonawanda 69

Boys bowling

Clarence 5, Sweet Home 2

C: Jared Johnson 625

Frontier 7, West Seneca East 0

F: Jim Erler 654

Grand Island 5, Lew-Port 2

GI: Josh McMahon 279

St. Francis 3, Park 0

SF: Parker Flis 247-635

Girls bowling

Grand Island 4, Lew-Port 3

Clarence 5, Sweet Home 2

Wrestling

ECIC IV

Clarence 59, W. Seneca West 22

152 lbs Caleb Krantz wbf

MMHSAA

St. Joe’s 70, St. Mary’s 2

113 lbs Ben Grande wbf 2:23

