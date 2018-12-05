High school scores & schedules (Dec. 5)
Boys basketball
Today’s games
ECIC IV
Holland 59, Alden 39
Alden 4 19 10 6 - 39
Holland 19 17 14 9 - 59 ALDEN (0-3, 0-1): Baker 7, R. Motz 7, J. Motz 7, Wrest 3, Samsel 2, Bush 5, Gilbert 7, Juriek 1
HOLLAND(1-1, 1-0): Nellis 11, Kirsch 2, Beicke 2, Ostrowski 16, Scheffler 11, Ferrara 2, Lewandowski 15
3-point goals: Lewandowski 4, Ostrowski, R. Motz 2, Wrest, Bush, J. Motz
Buffalo
Olmsted 89, da Vinci 11
Olmsted 29 18 22 20 - 89
da Vinci 2 3 0 6 - 11
OLMSTED (1-0, 1-0): Siders 12, Lamar 21, Mosly 2, Young 10, Abrams 4, Nikonowicz 6, Jackson 9, Williams 4, Kozlow 2, Roberson 5, Rice 8, Hurst 6
DA VINCI (0-1, 0-1): Sam 2, Abril 2, Islam 3, Colindres 2, Graham 2
3-point goals: Islam
Buffalo Arts 50, JFK 49
JFK 9 16 14 10 - 49
Buffalo Arts 14 14 8 14 - 50
Hutch-Tech 63, Burgard 58
Hutch-Tech 24 9 18 12 - 63
Burgard 15 14 10 19 - 58
HUTCH-TECH(1-1): Whitfield 14, Shahied 10, Jacobs 6, Bradshaw 8, Jones 1, Ngarikiyintwari 4, Mott 10, Haynes 10
3-point goals: Shahied 2
BURGARD(2-2): Williams 22, Lewis 6, Ruttins 7, White 6, Hollingsworth 16, Owens 1
3-point goals: Williams 5, Ruttins 3, Hollingsworth 2
City Honors 91, Bennett 64
East 57, Emerson 48
South Park 76, I-Prep/Grover 43
at Grabiarz School of Excellence , 6 p.m.
Middle Early College 74, McKinley 67
Nonleague
West Seneca Christian 33, St. Mary’s/D 13
Lackawanna 51, Hamburg 47
Williamsville North 81, Cheektowaga 42
Wmsv. North 21 27 19 14 - 81
Cheektowaga 6 10 8 18 - 42
WMSV. NORTH (2-0): Bass 3, D. Mann 4, Belote 10, Swiech 16, Fiderio 2, Washington 4, Nusall 15, Richter 3, Symons 3, Abaya 2, Becht 9, Hopkins 10
3-point goals: Bass 1, Swiech 3
CHEEKTOWAGA (2-1): Biehl 2, Cleague 8, Hawkins 6, Brown 4, Saloman 13, Williams 6, Frank 3
3-point goals: Cleague 2, Haskins 2, Saloman 1, Willaims 1, Frank 1
Starpoint 54, Kenmore West 50
Starpoint 9 15 17 13 - 54
Kenmore West 22 9 10 9 - 50
STARPOINT (2-1): Brooks 22, Carlson 1, Chase 12, DellOso 2, Gawel 2, Mott 2, Rankie 13.
Tonawanda 36, Akron 34
Akron 16 11 2 5 - 34
Tonawanda 10 5 10 11 - 36
AKRON (2-1): Holtz 4, Kalinowski 8, Mietz 12, Orr 5, Siska 2, Smith 3.
TONAWANDA (1-1): Boling 5, Carney 2, Davis 12, Tantillo 3, J Velazquez 2, K Velazquez 5, Zeughardt 7.
3-point goals: Boling, Davis 2, Holtz, Mietz 2, Tantillo, K Velazquez, Zeughardt.
Williamsville East 62, Iroquois 53
Iroquois 14 13 15 11 - 53
Wmsv. East 15 19 13 15 - 62
IROQUOIS (2-1): E Bowen 2, N Bowen 7, Holleig 2, Kleitz 18, Matla 19, Ottomano 5.
WMSV. EAST (2-0): Early 7, Hashmi 2, Lobdell 11, Mack 10, Rudewicz 6, Schneider 8, Shifflet 19.
3-point goals: Early, Kleitz 2, Lobdell 3, Matla 4, Ottomano.
Olean 60, V-Wellsville 50
V-Wellsville 13 17 10 10 - 50
Olean 16 15 15 14 - 60
OLEAN (3-0): Bihler 8, Droney 6, Dwaileebe 6, Prizel 6, Ramarge 7, Schmidt 25, Weakfall 2.
3-point goals: Dwaileebe 2, Ramarge, Schmidt.
Chautauqua Lake 69, Panama 61
Maryvale 68, Depew 53
Frontier 47, Lake Shore 46
Bishop Timon-St. Jude 61, Orchard Park 53
Girls basketball
Today’s games
Canisius Cup
East 68, Riverside 10
RIVERSIDE (0-2, 0-2): Gallego 4, Kalwira 4, Kayla 2.
EAST (1-1, 1-1): Bailey 4, Clark 23, Johnson 2, Matthews 2, Moore 2, Otero 7, Simmons 2, Turner 6.
3-point goals: Clark 3, Otero.
Olmsted 81, da Vinci 12
da Vinci 0 3 1 8 - 12
Olmsted 22 24 24 11 - 81
OLMSTED (3-0, 3-0): Bullock 7, Burch 13, Conyers 16, Eason 2, McDuffie 23, Nesbitt 5, Norman 2, Phillips 4, Tejada 6.
3-point goals: Burch.
ECIC II
Iroquois 74, Sweet Home 41
Sweet Home 7 11 7 16 - 41
Iroquois 19 24 19 12 - 74
SWEET HOME (1-1, 0-1): Flash 3, Fumerelle 29, Gerber 4, Millender 2, Petrus 3.
IROQUOIS (3-0, 2-0): McLaughlin 15, Meany 2, Porzio 19, J Quinn 6, M Quinn 4, Streety 4, Wittek 19.
3-point goals: Flash, Fumerelle 2, McLaughlin 2, Petrus, Porzio 2, J Quinn 2.
Nonleague
Williamsville East 61, Lew-Port 33
Wmsv. East 11 20 17 13 - 61
Lew-Port 8 9 8 8 - 33
WMSV. EAST (4-0): Maclay 4, McNamara 20, Miske 12, E Reid 2, M Reid 9, Romanowski 14.
LEW-PORT (2-1): Crum 27, L Lindamer 1, S Lindamer 3, Skowronski 2.
3-point goals: Crum, Miske 2.
St. Mary’s/Lanc. 95, Health Sciences 35
ST. MARY’S/L (2-0): Achtyl 10, Bish 4, Ciezki 16, K Kline 6, M Kline 11, L Nawojski 9, M Nawojski 10, Ottomano 18, Wipperman 1, Zanghi 6.
3-point goals: Ciezki, K Kline 2, M Kline 2, L Nawojski, Ottomano 4.
Mount St. Mary 53, Wmsv. North 41
MOUNT ST. MARY (2-1): Fittry 6, Garlow 18, Johnson 8, Kiedrowski 2, O’Brien 13, Persico 4, Roberts 2.
WMSV. NORTH (0-2): Colca 6, Ghee 4, Meggo 9, Herlan 17, Reimers 2, Segal 1, Sheppard 2.
3-point goals: Colca 2, Garlow 2, Meggo 3, O’Brien.
Grand Island 49, Wilson 33
Dunkirk 75, Tapestry 43
North Collins at Silver Creek, 6 p.m.
Southwestern 61, Randolph 36
Holland 38, Pioneer 37
Westfield 52, Forestville 23
Mount Mercy 45, Maryvale 26
Lancaster 40, Niagara Falls 28
V-Attica at Akron, no report
V-Elba at Medina, no report
Chautauqua Lake at Jamestown, no report
Clymer at Maple Grove, no report
Pine Valley at Salamanca, no report
Allegany-Limestone Tournament
All.-Limestone 47, Cattaraugus/LV 28
Boys hockey
Club
City Honors 5, Buffalo 2
CH: Angelo Iglesias, Alistair Cornacctio g a each
WNY Red Division
St. Joe 3, E. Aurora/ Holland 0
SJ: Zach Johnson 23 saves SO
Boys swimming
ECIC II
Sweet Home 96, Wmsv. East 74
ECIC III
East Aurora 95, Cheektowaga 65
ECIC IV
Eden 107, Tonawanda 69
Boys bowling
Clarence 5, Sweet Home 2
C: Jared Johnson 625
Frontier 7, West Seneca East 0
F: Jim Erler 654
Grand Island 5, Lew-Port 2
GI: Josh McMahon 279
St. Francis 3, Park 0
SF: Parker Flis 247-635
Girls bowling
Grand Island 4, Lew-Port 3
Clarence 5, Sweet Home 2
Wrestling
ECIC IV
Clarence 59, W. Seneca West 22
152 lbs Caleb Krantz wbf
MMHSAA
St. Joe’s 70, St. Mary’s 2
113 lbs Ben Grande wbf 2:23
