High School Extra: Amherst doesn't buckle under pressure, tops O'Hara girls

The Amherst Tigers girls basketball team are a year older and wiser.

Coach Mike Chatelle's team led Cardinal O'Hara's Monsignor Martin powerhouse team 32-20at halftime of last year's opening game of the Al and Rose Pastror Bracket of the Pastor-Cooper Showcase at Daemen College. Then the Tigers collapsed in the face of O'Hara's pressure defense and were outscored 43-25 in the second half and lost 63-57. O'Hara made 26 steals in the game.

It was the sixth year in a row that O'Hara won its Pastor-Cooper game, most in one-sided fashion.

Different story Wednesday at Daemen's Lumsden Gymnasium. Amherst trailed 47-43 going into the fourth quarter but rallied for a 68-63 win over the Hawks, a huge victory for the Tigers the two-time defending Section VI Class A-2 champions.

"That's what a year of growth and experience will do," Chatelle said. "These kids were ninth and 10th graders last year. It was a great learning experience. This time they kept their composure."

Sophomore standout Ella Wanzer had 20 points, including nine in the fourth quarter, but Amherst got a balanced effort. Junior forward Morgan Halt had 13 points and 11 rebounds. Senior Emma Stelley had 14 points. Sophomore center Isabel Steimle had nine points and sophomore guard Emma Klein had seven points.

Angel Parker, Monsignor Martin Player of the Year last season, led O'Hara with 19 points, her sister, Aaliya Parker, a sophomore, had 15 and Robbyn Sommerville scored 13 for the Hawks, who are 1-1 for the season including a win over East Tech of Cleveland over last weekend..

In the second boys game of the Pastor-Cooper Showcase, Clarence made nine 3-pointers, seven in the first half and went on to a 61-51 triumph over North Toanwanda. Sophomore Zach Ianello had 23 points for the Red Devils, including five threes in the first half. River Reinhardt had 22 points for the winners.

In Thursday night’s Jerry and Illene Cooper Bracket of the Pastor-Cooper Showcase games, Mount St. Mary’s will face Olmsted in the girls game at 5 p.m. followed by the Tapestry-East boys clash at 6:45 p.m. and the Global Concepts-Hutch Tech boys game at 8:30 p.m.

Eden-WSW to play for West Seneca Title

It will be Eden versus West Seneca West for the championship of the West Seneca Invitational on Friday.

West Seneca West's Indians defeated Depew, 50-41, and Eden defeated host West Seneca East, 61-43, in the first round Wednesay night.

Junior Sam Sigler scored 12 points to lead WSW to its season-opening win. High scorer int he game was Depew's Kaylee Krysztof with 22 points. Krysztof is an eighth grader.

Jessica Zittel led Eden (2-0) to its victory over the West Seneca East Trojans in the second game of the doubleheader. Rachel Wahs had 10 points for the Raiders. Sam Kaufman and Hailey Cenname had 13 points each for East.

Lily Flannery of Orchard Park made five 3-point shots in the Quakrs' 68-28 victory at Niagara Falls. The Quakers evened their record at 1-1 after an opening loss at Williamsville East. Dinah Harris had 12 points for the losing Wolverines (0-3).

CASH hockey tops HEWS

Emma Faso opened the scoring with a goal just 17 seconds into the game and CASH (Clarence/Amherst/Sweet Home) went on to a 6-1 victory over HEWS (Hamburg/Eden/West Seneca), 6-1, at the Amherst Northtowns Center. Charleigh Rondeau scored twice for the winners while Allison Greene, Lilli Adimey and Emma Guzdek scored single tallies. Sara Barrett had three assists for Cash. Olivia Wade scored for HEWs.

It was the first Federation win of the season for CASH while HEWS is 1-2 in Fed play. Williamsville is off to a 3-0 start and leads the standings with nine points after Tuesday’s 6-1 victory over Kenmore/Grand Island. Defending champion FLOP (Frontier/Lake Shore/Orchard Park) is 2-0 and Monsignor Martin is 2-1. They are tied for second with six points.

Kaylynn Savoy scored a natural hat trick for Kenmore/Grand Island in a 7-2 win over Niagara County on Tuesday at the Lincoln Arena in the Town of Tonawanda.

Nardin rower signs

Cassanna Dwyer, who rows for Nardin, has joined six of her classmates who have signed National Letters of Intent for college athletics. Dwyer will row at Canisius College.