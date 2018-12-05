HARGRAVES, Gertrude A. (Czosek)

HARGRAVES - Gertrude A. (nee Czosek)

November 30, 2018. Beloved wife of the late Christopher O. Hargraves; mother of Robert Sharon Giszter and Lynne-Marie Meredith (John); daughter of the late Charles and Sally Czosek; sister of Anne Usinski (Frank), Euegene Czosek (Barbara), the late Charles, Richard, Daniel, Patricia, Teresa Fimble (Joe), Christine and Joanna. Survived by nephews and nieces; grandma to Amanda-Lynne, Christina, Kristyn, Brenda and Michelle; great-grandma to Ayden, Dominic and George. Mass of Christian Burial Friday at 10 AM, St. John Kanty Church, 101 Swinburne St., Buffalo 14212. Arrangements by St. John Funeral home. Donations may be made to St. John Kanty Church.