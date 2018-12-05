GUENTHER, Evelyn A. (Snider)

Guenther - Evelyn A.

(nee Snider)

On December 3, 2018. Beloved wife of the late David H. Guenther; devoted mother of Kenneth (Laurie), Kathleen Reinhold, Cheryl (Mark) Kowalski, and John Guenther; loving sister of George (Marian) Snider; loving grandmother of Jill (Adam) Keller, Christina (Greg) Needel, Michael Kowalski, Stephen Kowalski, Brian Guenther, Scott Guenther, Matthew (Amiee) Guenther and Emily (Nick) Przybyl and 5 great-grandchildren; also survived by nieces and nephews. Evelyn was a proud member of the Order of the Eastern Star. Friends received at LAKESIDE MEMORIAL FUNERAL HOME, INC., same as Curtin Funeral Home, 1340 Union Rd., West Seneca, NY, 716-674-5776 on Friday from 3-7 PM. A Memorial Service will be held Saturday at 1 pm at Elma United Methodist Church, 2991 Bowen Rd., Elma, NY. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the Elma United Methodist Church. Online donations and condolences at www.LakesideFuneralHome.com