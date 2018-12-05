Deaths Death Notices
GUENTHER, Evelyn A. (Snider)
Guenther - Evelyn A.
(nee Snider)
On December 3, 2018. Beloved wife of the late David H. Guenther; devoted mother of Kenneth (Laurie), Kathleen Reinhold, Cheryl (Mark) Kowalski, and John Guenther; loving sister of George (Marian) Snider; loving grandmother of Jill (Adam) Keller, Christina (Greg) Needel, Michael Kowalski, Stephen Kowalski, Brian Guenther, Scott Guenther, Matthew (Amiee) Guenther and Emily (Nick) Przybyl and 5 great-grandchildren; also survived by nieces and nephews. Evelyn was a proud member of the Order of the Eastern Star. Friends received at LAKESIDE MEMORIAL FUNERAL HOME, INC., same as Curtin Funeral Home, 1340 Union Rd., West Seneca, NY, 716-674-5776 on Friday from 3-7 PM. A Memorial Service will be held Saturday at 1 pm at Elma United Methodist Church, 2991 Bowen Rd., Elma, NY. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the Elma United Methodist Church. Online donations and condolences at www.LakesideFuneralHome.com
Funeral Home:
Lakeside Memorial Funeral Home, Inc
Guest BookPowered by Facebook