Live: George H.W. Bush, 41st president of the United States, is laid to rest

Thursday's funeral for George H.W. Bush at St. Martin’s Episcopal Church in Houston follows his state funeral in Washington, D.C., on Wednesday.

It's the same church where his wife, Barbara Bush, was laid to rest in April.

After the Houston funeral for the nation's 41st president, he will be transported in a special "Bush 4141" train to College Station, before being driven to his presidential library, where he will be buried.

