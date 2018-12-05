Subscribe Today
Maple Leafs 4, Sabres 3 (OT)
Buffalo Sabres center Johan Larsson and Toronto Maple Leafs Travis Dermott battle for a loose puck during first period action at the KeyBank Center on Tuesday, Dec. 4, 2018.
Harry Scull Jr./Buffalo News
Buffalo Sabres goaltender Linus Ullmark makes a save on the Toronto Maple Leafs during second period action.
Harry Scull Jr./Buffalo News
Buffalo Sabres defenseman Rasmus Ristolainen and the Toronto Maple Leafs' John Tavares battle for a loose puck.
Harry Scull Jr./Buffalo News
The Toronto Maple Leafs' Auston Matthews scores on the Buffalo Sabres during second period action.
Harry Scull Jr./Buffalo News
Buffalo Sabres defenseman Nathan Beaulieu defends Toronto Maple Leafs left winger Tyler Ennis during second period action.
Harry Scull Jr./Buffalo News
Buffalo Sabres right winger Tage Thompson interferes with the Toronto Maple Leafs' Zach Hyman during second period action.
Harry Scull Jr./Buffalo News
Buffalo Sabres players celebrate a Sam Reinhart goal against the Toronto Maple Leafs.
Harry Scull Jr./Buffalo News
Sam Reinhart of the Buffalo Sabres celebrates his goal against the Toronto Maple Leafs.
Harry Scull Jr./Buffalo News
The Toronto Maple Leafs' Auston Matthews celebrates his overtime goal.
Harry Scull Jr./Buffalo News
The Toronto Maple Leafs' Auston Matthews celebrates his overtime goal with teammates.
Harry Scull Jr./Buffalo News
Buffalo Sabres center Jack Eichel celebrates his goal against the Toronto Maple Leafs.
Harry Scull Jr./Buffalo News
Buffalo Sabres player Jeff Skinner jumps to screen the Toronto Maple Leafs goaltender during third period action.
Harry Scull Jr./Buffalo News
Buffalo Sabres center Jack Eichel and Toronto Maple Leafs center John Tavares battle for a loose puck.
Harry Scull Jr./Buffalo News
Buffalo Sabres left winger Jeff Skinner shoots against the Toronto Maple Leafs.
Harry Scull Jr./Buffalo News
Buffalo Sabres center Jack Eichel knocks the stick out of the hand of the Toronto Maple Leafs' Nikita Zaitsev.
Harry Scull Jr./Buffalo News
Toronto Maple Leafs goaltender Frederik Andersen makes a save against the Buffalo Sabres during first period action.
Harry Scull Jr./Buffalo News
Buffalo Sabres center Patrik Berglund skates with the puck against the Toronto Maple Leafs.
Harry Scull Jr./Buffalo News
Buffalo Sabres defenseman Rasmus Ristolainen looks to pass against the Toronto Maple Leafs.
Harry Scull Jr./Buffalo News
Buffalo Sabres center Casey Mittelstadt mixes it up with the Toronto Maple Leafs' Nazem Kadri during first period action.
Harry Scull Jr./Buffalo News
Buffalo Sabres center Johan Larsson and Toronto Maple Leafs Travis Dermott battle for a loose puck during first period action.
Harry Scull Jr./Buffalo News
A Buffalo Sabres fan cheers on his team against the Toronto Maple Leafs during first period action.
Harry Scull Jr./Buffalo News
Buffalo Sabres center Jack Eichel looks to pass around Toronto Maple Leafs defenseman Morgan Rielly during first period action.
Harry Scull Jr./Buffalo News
Photo:
1
/ 23
Wednesday, December 5, 2018
The Toronto Maple Leafs edged the Buffalo Sabres 4-3 in an overtime win in KeyBank Center.
Share
Tweet
EMAIL
