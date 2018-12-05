Essie L. Jackson, 97, active in Calvary Baptist Church for almost 70 years

Dec. 20, 1920 – Nov. 28, 2018

Essie L. Jackson, of Buffalo, who was active in Calvary Baptist Church for nearly 70 years, died Nov. 28. She was 97.

Known in the congregation as Mother Jackson, she joined the church in 1949 and was a member and a leader of many church activities, including the kitchen, sewing and missionary committees and the Adult Choir.

Born in Elmore County, Ala., near Montgomery, the former Essie Hunley was the third of 11 children and grew up on a farm without indoor plumbing. After she completed ninth grade, her father told her and an older sister they would have to leave school and work to help support the family.

A talented dancer as a teen, notably for the Two Step, she caught the eye of Curlie Jackson and they were married in Birmingham, Ala., in 1942. After he returned from serving in World War II, they moved north, living in Ohio before coming to Buffalo in 1947.

The mother of 11 children, Mrs. Jackson also was a domestic worker, housekeeper and home health care aide, working into her 80s. She continued driving until she was 91, helping sick and grieving people by offering rides, as well as comfort and consolation.

She was a block club and AARP member. She enjoyed sewing and quilting and made items for friends and for donation to nursing homes. Her family noted that her skills at baking were widely appreciated, especially her nutcake.

She was a devoted fan of the Atlanta Braves and the New York Mets, and virtually unbeatable as a checkers player.

Her husband, a tool and die maker for Curtiss-Wright, died in 2012.

Surviving are five daughters, Jacqueline, Debra L., Rev. Gloria A. Bryant, Delores D.A., and Evette L.; three sons, Donald W. “Wayne,” James L. and Ronald E.; four sisters, Lucile Woodruff, Ethel Riley, Dorothy Fuller and Maxine Walker; a brother, Harvey Hunley; 21 grandchildren and 28 great-grandchildren.

Services will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday, Dec. 8, in Calvary Baptist Church, 1184 Genesee St.