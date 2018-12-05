Share this article

Trees along Elmwood Avenue will be lit up for the holiday season.

Elmwood trees to glow for holiday season

Published

Trees along the Elmwood business strip from North Street to Forest Avenue will be lit for the holiday season.

A tree lighting ceremony preceded by caroling will be held at 6:45 p.m. Friday at Elmwood Avenue and Bidwell Parkway.

“The business owners on Elmwood love this community and are thrilled to be able to light up the street this year," said Therese Deutschlander, owner of Thin Ice. "We look forward to seeing everyone at the tree lighting ceremony."

The lighting is made possible by Elmwood Village Association, Elmwood Strip Merchant Group, Council Members David Rivera and Joel Feroleto, Ellicott Development and Sinatra Real Estate Company.

 

 

