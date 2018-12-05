Eight Beauts headed to NWHL All-Star Game

Eight members of the Buffalo Beauts have been selected to participate in the National Women's Hockey League All-Star Game, the league announced Wednesday. The Beauts and Minnesota Whitecaps each have eight players.

Th game is Feb. 10 at Bridgestone Arena in Nashville at 2:45 p.m. after the Predators host the St. Louis Blues.

Goaltender Shannon Szabados will captain one of the teams and will have three Beauts teammates on Team Szabados: defensemen Blake Bolden and Savannah Harmon and forward Hayley Scamurra. Szabados is the league leader with a .934 saves percentage and 1.75 goals against average. Scamurra is the league leader in points with 12 and assists with seven. Bolden will be appearing in her second All-Star Game.

Their opposition will be captained by Minnesota defenseman Lee Stecklein and will feature Beauts goaltender Nicole Hensley, defensemen Emily Pfalzer and Lisa Chesson and forward Dani Cameranesi. Pfalzer will be making her third All-Star appearance and Chesson will make her second.

The NWHL All-Star Skills Challenge is Feb. 9 at Ford Ice Center.