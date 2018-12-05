Doty makes history; first St. Joe's lineman to win Trench Trophy

Until Wednesday night, Tyler Doty deemed the game in which he scored his first-ever touchdown as his most memorable moment from the just-completed high school football season.

The St. Joe’s senior now has a new moment to trump that one, and it is quite the historic achievement.

Doty has been selected as the 2018 winner of the Trench Trophy, which is awarded to the senior deemed as the top two-way lineman in Western New York. The 6-foot-5, 296-pound Doty is the first Marauder to win the award since the Trench Trophy began honoring the area’s top linemen in 2003.

The three-year starter for the Marauders received the award during the Trench Trophy’s annual dinner/banquet ceremony at the Lancaster Elks Lodge.

“I’m actually shaking but it’s a great feeling,” said Doty, who lives in Gasport — a rural Niagara County village roughly 45 minutes away from St. Joe’s. “This whole year I’ve been thinking about this. It’s a dream come true to have the Trench Trophy. Coach (Derek) Landri has been talking about how we have the best offensive line in Western New York the past couple of years. I think this shows we have the best offensive line in Western New York.”

“This is a big deal for Tyler Doty, for his family, for St. Joe’s and for our football program,” Landri said. “I don’t think anybody’s worked harder than him, put more time in. He’s always done the right things. I couldn’t be prouder for him and his family.”

Doty, the University at Buffalo commit and first team All-Western New York selection, anchored an offensive line that helped St. Joe’s average 278 rushing yards per game. On defense, the tackle was constantly double-teamed but consistently pushed the double team into the back of the field to thwart any rushing attempts at him, according to Trench Trophy scout Jim Fleischman.

“He has great size, great effort dominated the offensive line of scrimmage, was a great one-on-one blocker, and his pass blocking technique is college ready,” said Fleischman, who coached college football with late Buffalo Bills coach Lou Saban and also coached high school at Maryvale and East Aurora.

Other finalists for the Trench Trophy were Starpoint’s Jake Agro, Randolph-Frewsburg’s Andrew Bernard, Cardinal O’Hara’s Stephen Boyd Jr., South Park’s Greg Braswell, Lancaster’s David Gaca, West Seneca East’s Nick Hamme, Bennett’s Jihad Loynes, West Seneca West’s George Newcomb, Lewiston-Porter’s Joe Powers, Pioneer’s Trevor Smith, Clymer-Sherman-Panama’s Jordan Smouse, Williamsville North’s Josh Walter and Grand Island’s Jeremiah Wilkes.

Doty scored his first-ever touchdown, a 2-yard catch, during the Marauders’ 42-0 Week Eight triumph over Chaminade College (Ont.). Scoring a touchdown is every lineman’s dream. So too is being selected as the best lineman in the area.

“Anybody can be as good as they want to be with hard work and that’s what I really believe,” said Doty, who is also a state champion in the shot put and discus.

“He’s an all-day guy,” Landri said. “He comes to work, works harder than anybody out there. He’s one of the strongest guys I’ve ever been around high school-wise and will just continue to get stronger. … He always wants to learn more and it’s an honor to be his coach.”