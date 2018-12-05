DICKINSON, James E.

DICKINSON - James E. November 29, 2018, at age 69. Beloved son of Shirley and the late Earl Dickinson; devoted father of Kristin Dickinson and Michelle (Joseph) Bennett; loving fiance; of Nancy Matner; dear brother of Donald (Larry), Gerald (Diane) and Judith (Gail) Dickinson; former husband of Sally Zankl. The family will receive friends on Friday from 2-4 PM at the Zurbrick-AMIGONE FUNERAL HOME, 5615 Broadway, Lancaster, where services will follow at 4 PM. Flowers gratefully declined. Interment will be private.