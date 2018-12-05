DAVIS, Roland E. Jr. "Pete"

DAVIS - Roland E., Jr. "Pete" Of North Tonawanda, Monday, December 3, 2018 at the age of 85. Beloved husband of Beatrice M. "Honeybea" (nee Walerowicz) Davis; dearest father of Scott P. (Annette) Davis, Christopher J. (Leigh) Davis, Mark Sands, Cheri (Stan) Roper and the late Glen Davis; loving grandfather of eight grandchildren and three great-granddaughters; dear brother of John (Paula) Davis, Richard (Shirley) Davis, Dennis Davis, Pat Baxter and the late Linda Dowaliby; also survived by nieces, nephews and his dog Peppy. Family will be present to greet relatives and friends Wednesday, December 5, from 7-9 PM and THURSDAY, December 6, from 2-4 and 7-9 PM at the SABER FUNERAL HOME, 549 Oliver St., North Tonawanda (692-0271), where prayers will be offered Friday at 9 AM followed by a Mass of Christian Burial at Our Lady of Czestochowa Church (Oliver St.) at 9:30 AM. Roland was a retired employee of Balzers Tool and Dye Coating. Roland was a US Navy veteran of the Korean Conflict. He was a former softball fast pitcher and enjoyed bowling. Flowers graciously declined. Memorial gifts may be made in Roland's honor to the V.A. Hospital Buffalo or Batavia.