City of Tonawanda man accused of forging doctor's notes

A Tonawanda man was charged with forgery Tuesday morning after he submitted fraudulent doctor's notes to try and excuse himself from making appearances in Tonawanda City Court, according to the City of Tonawanda Police Department.

James A. Grosskopf, 32, was charged with third-degree forgery and fraudulently obtaining a signature.

According to police, an investigation by detectives revealed that two doctor's slips were generated by a home computer and that the signatures were fake. Investigators said the frauds were verified by detectives who visited the medical offices on the slips submitted by Grosskopf.

The previously scheduled court appearances that Grosskopf was trying to avoid were for a larceny charge.

Grosskopf was arrested Tuesday at 11 a.m. and was held for arraignment.