Buffalo unveils new snow removal equipment

Buffalo has added to its winter snow fighting fleet.

One plow and two highlift plows are among a total of 70 pieces of new equipment that represent a total investment of nearly $10 million since 2006, said Mayor Byron W. Brown. Another 20 pieces of are available if needed from other Public Works divisions.

About 70 truck drivers, equipment operators and heavy equipment operators will help clear more than 800 miles of Buffalo roads when the snow starts to accumulate. And there is about 7,000 tons of salt on hand, Brown said.

Brown joined Steven Stepniak, public works commissioner, and Henry Jackson, deputy commissioner of streets and snow removal on Wednesday to conduct the annual inspection of the snow fighting fleet at the Department of Public Works Broadway Garage in advance of Thursday's expected storm.