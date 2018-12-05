Buffalo man sentenced in 2017 shooting

A Buffalo man convicted in a Sept. 14, 2017, shooting on Wyoming Avenue was sentenced Wednesday to a 20-year prison sentence, followed by five years of post-release supervision, by State Supreme Court Justice Russell P. Buscaglia, according to the Erie County District Attorney's Office.

Sandy Jones, 34, was sentenced as a second-time violent felony offender, prosecutors said.

A jury in October convicted Jones of first-degree assault and one count of second-degree criminal possession of a weapon in the shooting.

Police found Jones, bleeding from a gunshot wound, on the front porch of a Thatcher Avenue home, about a mile from where another man had been shot on Wyoming Avenue. Jones told police he had been shot near the Thatcher Street address.

The victim of the Wyoming Avenue shooting testified at Jones' trial he was returning home when Jones, armed with two guns, approached the victim. The victim testified Jones shot him with one gun while the victim wrestled the other gun away from Jones and used it to fire at Jones, who returned fire.