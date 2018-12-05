Buffalo man accused of possessing gun near Seneca Niagara Casino

A Buffalo man was arraigned in Niagara County Court Tuesday on an indictment accusing him of possessing an unregistered handgun March 4 near the Seneca Niagara Casino in Niagara Falls.

Dylan T. Washington, 24, of Donaldson Road, pleaded not guilty to second-degree criminal possession of a weapon.

Police said the loaded gun fell out of Washington's pocket during a fight. Assistant District Attorney Doreen M. Hoffmann said the incident occurred on Sixth Street in Niagara Falls.

Washington was indicted after refusing a pre-indictment plea offer Sept. 27 that would have limited his sentence to a maximum of seven years in prison. If convicted as charged in the indictment, the maximum sentence would be 15 years.