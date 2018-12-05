Bills' pass-rush performs well vs. Ryan Tannehill, stays in No. 6 spot in defensive pressure rate

The Buffalo Bills sacked Ryan Tannehill three times on Sunday, and Buffalo's pass-rush pressured him at a slightly higher rate than what had been its seasonal average entering the Week 13 game.

According to Pro Football Focus, Buffalo pressured the Miami Dolphins' quarterback on 11 of his 27 drop backs, which equates to a 40.7 percent pressure rate.

In the last two games, the Bills have pressured the opposing signal-caller on 23 of 58 drop backs, good for a 39.6 percent pressure rate.

Against Miami, Lorenzo Alexander and Jordan Poyer led the Bills with three pressures. Alexander had a sack and two hurries. Poyer had one hit and two hurries. Trent Murphy and Jerry Hughes each generated two pressures.

Heading into Week 14's game against the Jets, the Bills remain sixth in defensive pressure rate with a percentage of 36.9. The league pressure-rate average after Week 13 is now 33.2 percent, up from 32.9 percent after Week 12.

The Dolphins were able to pressure quarterback Josh Allen on a whopping 25 of his 42 drop backs, or 59.5 percent. Right guard Jeremiah Sirles, who was filling in for the injured John Miller, surrendered an astronomical 13 pressures of Allen. Dion Dawkins and Jordan Mills each allowed five pressures.

Buffalo's next opponent, the New York Jets, will head into Week 14 in 15th place in defensive pressure rate at 33.2 percent, the exact same figure as the league average. Quarterback Sam Darnold, who's thought to reassume the Jets' starting job on Sunday, has been pressured 36.2 percent of the time (116 of 320 drop backs) this season.

Here's the updated team defensive pressure rate list: