Buffalo Bills lineback Lorenzo Alexander sacks Miami Dolphins quarterback Ryan Tannehill during the second quarter at Hard Rock Stadium on Sunday, Dec. 2, 2018. (Harry Scull Jr./Buffalo News)

Bills' pass-rush performs well vs. Ryan Tannehill, stays in No. 6 spot in defensive pressure rate

The Buffalo Bills sacked Ryan Tannehill three times on Sunday, and Buffalo's pass-rush pressured him at a slightly higher rate than what had been its seasonal average entering the Week 13 game.

According to Pro Football Focus, Buffalo pressured the Miami Dolphins' quarterback on 11 of his 27 drop backs, which equates to a 40.7 percent pressure rate.

In the last two games, the Bills have pressured the opposing signal-caller on 23 of 58 drop backs, good for a 39.6 percent pressure rate.

Against Miami, Lorenzo Alexander and Jordan Poyer led the Bills with three pressures. Alexander had a sack and two hurries. Poyer had one hit and two hurries. Trent Murphy and Jerry Hughes each generated two pressures.

Heading into Week 14's game against the Jets, the Bills remain sixth in defensive pressure rate with a percentage of 36.9. The league pressure-rate average after Week 13 is now 33.2 percent, up from 32.9 percent after Week 12.

The Dolphins were able to pressure quarterback Josh Allen on a whopping 25 of his 42 drop backs, or 59.5 percent. Right guard Jeremiah Sirles, who was filling in for the injured John Miller, surrendered an astronomical 13 pressures of Allen. Dion Dawkins and Jordan Mills each allowed five pressures.

Buffalo's next opponent, the New York Jets, will head into Week 14 in 15th place in defensive pressure rate at 33.2 percent, the exact same figure as the league average. Quarterback Sam Darnold, who's thought to reassume the Jets' starting job on Sunday, has been pressured 36.2 percent of the time (116 of 320 drop backs) this season.

Here's the updated team defensive pressure rate list:

Pressures Drop backs faced Pressure rate
Los Angeles Rams 191 460 41.52173913
Philadelphia Eagles 200 504 39.68253968
Green Bay Packers 174 451 38.58093126
Pittsburgh Steelers 185 492 37.60162602
Jacksonville Jaguars 168 453 37.08609272
Buffalo Bills 159 430 36.97674419
Carolina Panthers 171 476 35.92436975
Minnesota Vikings 159 452 35.17699115
New England Patriots 186 529 35.16068053
San Francisco 49ers 162 463 34.98920086
Baltimore Ravens 164 473 34.67230444
Chicago Bears 178 515 34.5631068
Dallas Cowboys 155 451 34.36807095
Kansas City Chiefs 190 556 34.17266187
New York Jets 157 472 33.26271186
New Orleans Saints 160 483 33.126294
Miami Dolphins 144 437 32.95194508
Washington Redskins 162 492 32.92682927
Los Angeles Chargers 154 468 32.90598291
Denver Broncos 159 488 32.58196721
Cincinnati Bengals 151 476 31.72268908
Arizona Cardinals 144 460 31.30434783
Tampa Bay Buccaneers 141 456 30.92105263
Indianapolis Colts 141 457 30.85339168
New York Giants 139 457 30.41575492
Houston Texans 149 499 29.85971944
Tennessee Titans 131 440 29.77272727
Seattle Seahawks 136 457 29.75929978
Cleveland Browns 154 543 28.36095764
Detroit Lions 110 392 28.06122449
Atlanta Falcons 126 464 27.15517241
Oakland Raiders 87 368 23.64130435

 

