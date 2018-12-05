Tremaine Tracker: Bills' rookie LB maintains pass-rush efficiency vs. Dolphins

Tremaine Edmunds had a quiet afternoon in Buffalo's heartbreaking loss to the Miami Dolphins in Week 13.

The Bills' rookie linebacker had just four total tackles and it marked the first game of his professional career without a range tackle or impact tackle.

Range tackles Impact tackles Initial contact plays at Miami 0 0 0

While it wasn't a major issue, there were two instances in which Edmunds got stuck on blocks in the run game, which hindered him from making the tackle or at least contacting the ball carrier.

Defeating blocks was an issue for him as a prospect, and he's improved in that area as the season has progressed. But it's still a weakness of Edmunds' game.

Block-shed tackles No-shed Missed tackles at Miami 0 2 0

As has been the case all season, Edmunds' greatest contributions against the Dolphins came in coverage and especially as a pass-rusher. He registered his eighth pass breakup of the season, which is currently the third-highest figure among all linebackers in the NFL. Edmunds only allowed one catch for 11 yards in his coverage.

Also, he's been tremendously efficient as a pass-rusher this year, and that trend continued against Miami, as he rushed quarterback Ryan Tannehill four times and generated a pressure twice.

Pressures per pass-rush snaps Pass breakups Receptions/yards allowed in coverage at Miami 2/4 1 1/11

Here's how Edmunds has fared heading into a Week 14 game against the Jets. Notice the efficiency as a pass-rusher. He's only had just two contests in which he did not create a pressure, and one of those was against New England when the rookie did not rush the passer.

Range tackles Impact tackles Initial contact plays Through Week 13 23 11 5

Block-shed tackles No-shed Missed tackles Through Week 13 13 20 13