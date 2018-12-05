Bona wins, nationally-ranked UB next

With Courtney Stockard back, St. Bonaventure seems to be gathering steam going into Saturday afternoon's showdown with the undefeated and nationally ranked University at Buffalo team.

In his third game since returning from knee surgery rehab, Stockard scored 17 points and took down nine rebounds in 29 minutes in the Bonnies' 82-40 rout of Franciscan rival Siena at the Reilly Center.

The outcome wasn't in doubt even before Bona (4-5) built a 26-point halftime lead (42-26), limiting the Saints to 32.6 percent shooting overall. For the game Bona shot 55.9 percent (33 of 59).

Bona's high scorer was senior guard Nelson Kaputo, who is finding the range from the 3-point distance. Kaputo had 21 points, and made five of his six 3-point attempts.

Jaylen Poyser and Osun Osunniyi had 13 points each for the Bonnies. Jimmy Ratliff led Siena with 16 points.

Griffs end losing streak

Canisius won’t take another loss into an 11-day break in the schedule. The Golden Griffins (2-6) ended a six-game losing streak with a 68-62 win over Robert Morris at Koessler Athletic Center.

Sophomore Takal Molson led the Canisius scoring with 14 points, while Isaiah Reese had his fifth career double-double with 10 points and 12 rebounds.

Next game for the Griffs will be Dec. 16 at Elon (N.C.).

Niagara women win at Binghamton

Maggie McIntyre of Niagara made four of her six 3-point baskets in the second quarter as the Purple Eagles rallied from an early deficit for a 74-70 win at Binghamton, their second in eight starts.

McIntyre, a junior guard from Mantua, N.J., led Niagara with 24 points. All of her field goals came from 3-point range.

The Purple Eagles trailed 9-1 early but outscored the Bearcats, 24-12, in the second quarter to take a 32-27 halftime lead. They led by as many as 13 in the second half.

Three NU players had 12 points each -- Jai Moore, Kharysma Bryant and Emerald Ekpiteta.

Maycock back for Bona loss at Akron

St. Bonaventure welcomed Mckenna Maycock (Randolph) back to action but lost to Akron, 67-58, on Wednesday morning at James A. Rhodes Arena in Akron, Ohio.

Maycock, the lone senior on the Bona roster, missed the previous six games after she was injured in the season opener at Niagara. Without the All-Western New York high school star, the Bonnies went 1-5.

Maycock played 37 minutes in Wednesday's loss with 14 points, five assists and four rebounds. Freshman Asaiane Johnson had 11 points and Deja Francis, another freshman, had nine points for four rebounds.