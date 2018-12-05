[BN] Blitz newsletter: Zay Jones is now 'unquestionably' the Bills' No. 1 receiver

A [BN] Blitz newsletter last month referred to Zay Jones as the Bills' de facto No. 1 wide receiver. But after the team released Kelvin Benjamin on Tuesday, no more qualifiers are needed.

"The move was the Bills' way of telling Zay Jones that he is unquestionably the team's No. 1 receiver for the rest of this year and beyond," Vic Carucci wrote in his analysis of the move.

Jones has put a rough rookie season behind him and leads the team in targets, receptions, yards and touchdowns this year while playing the most snaps of any skill position player.

The Bills released Benjamin and fellow receiver Andre Holmes while signing cornerback Denzel Rice and defensive end Mike Love. That leaves only five receivers on the roster: Jones (2nd year), Robert Foster (rookie), Ray-Ray McCloud (rookie), Isaiah McKenzie (2nd) and Deonte Thompson (6th).

Receiver will certainly be a position the Bills need to address this offseason, either through free agency or the draft (or both). Here is a list of pending free-agent receivers, according to Spotrac.

Official confronted by Jerry Hughes placed on leave: Defensive end Jerry Hughes was irate after Sunday's game, yelling at an official in the tunnel to the locker room. Hughes claimed the official called him a curse word. The NFL reviewed the incident and seemed to side with Hughes, placing the official, Roy Ellison, on leave. Ellison had previously been suspended for abusive language toward a player in 2013.

Jim Kelly chosen as legends captain for Pro Bowl: Bills legend Jim Kelly will be the AFC's offensive captain for the Pro Bowl, serving as mentors for the Pro Bowlers. Kelly will be on the sideline for the Jan. 27 game and will attend various events during Pro Bowl Week in Orlando.

