BENNION, Barbara Ann (Carney)

BENNION - Barbara Ann (nee Carney)

Of Kenmore, December 4, 2018; wife of the late Michael S. Bennion; dear mother of Ann (Victor) Morelli, Michelle (David) Annunziato and Monica (Doug) Cummings; loving Nana of Nicholas, Joseph and Emma Morelli; dear sister of Douglas Carney, Nancy Kendall and the late Janice Petersen; also survived by many nieces and nephews. Friends may call at D. LAWRENCE GINNANE FUNERAL HOME, 3215 Delaware Ave,. Kenmore, Friday 3-7 PM, where Funeral Service will be held Saturday at 10 AM. Memorial contributions to Roswell Park Alliance Foundation, PO Box 631, Buffalo 14240, are preferred. Your online condolences may be sent to www.ginnanefuneralhome.com