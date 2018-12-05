Amerks begin busy week with win over Comets

Rochester built a 3-0 lead after two periods and went in to 5-2 American Hockey League victory over the Utica Comets on Wednesday night before 2,929 at Blue Cross Arena.

Victor Olofsson, Matt Tennyson and Andrew MacWilliam scored for the Amerks with Rasmus Asplund getting two of his game total of three assists.

Utica broke through with a goal by Reid Boucher, his 11th, at 15:46 of the third but C.J. Smith responded for Rochester with his seventh to make it 4-1. Jonathan Dahlen of the Comets made it 4-2 at 17:16, but a shorthanded tally by Wayne Simpson of the Amerks matched that.

Jonas Johansson made 25 saves for Rochester. Thacher Demko had 22 stops for the Comets.

It’s the first of three games in four nights for Rochester. The Providence Bruins will come to Blue Cross Arena on Friday night, their only visit to Rochester this season. The Amerks will play at the Syracuse Crunch on Saturday night in what shapes up as an important game for both teams.

Rochester (14-6-2) went into Wednesday night with a two-point lead over the idle Crunch. Syracuse (12-5-2) will be home to Binghamton on Friday night while the Amerks are hosting the Bruins.

Amerks defenseman Zach Redmond had only one shot on goal Wednesday in his quest for his 14th goal in 22 games this season. He had 15 goals all last season and the club record for a defenseman is 18.