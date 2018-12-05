Advisory board hears public's concerns about police body camera policy

Roughly a month before the first Buffalo Police officers start wearing body cameras, some city residents Wednesday expressed concerns about officers having the ability to turn the cameras off and on.

"First of all, the cameras should be on all the time," said Martin Kearney, a retired state corrections officer, who addressed members of the Police Advisory Board at a forum intended to solicit public input on the city's draft policy regarding police department body cameras.

"In my experience, the presence of a camera will stop the actor from acting and keep the police officer or official within his due bounds," Kearney said.

About 25 people attended the forum, held in the Frank E. Merriweather Library on Jefferson Avenue.

Jonathan Manes, co-chairman of the Police Advisory Board, said the police department completed a draft policy for its use of body cameras, which was released at the end of March.

"The pilot program started, and what we want to do here is to inform the public so that we can take their concerns back to the police and improve the policy so that it's working for residents, as well as for the police," Manes said.

Among the main issues raised by residents attending Wednesday's forum is when the cameras will be required to be on and off.

Samuel Herbert, a community activist, insisted that — once an officer is on duty — the body camera he or she is wearing should never be turned off.

"The number one thing that is wrong is allowing these police officers to turn those body cameras on and to turn those body cameras off," Herbert said.

"We in the African-American community, the Latino community and in the poor white community, we have legitimate reasons not to trust the police," Herbert added, citing examples of nationally reported instances in which police officers have turned off their body cameras to cover up acts of abuse.

"All police officers are not bad. The problem I have with good police officers is they don't speak up against those bad police officers," Herbert said.

Manes said Buffalo police have rejected the notion of constantly running cameras in its communication with the Police Advisory Board.

"What we tried to do is tighten it up as much as possible and make it as clear as possible (that) the camera has to be on in every instance where there is a sort of a hostile encounter with members of the public," Manes said.

However, he said, the department has informed the advisory board that there are instances in which turning the camera on would not be feasible or legal.

"Essentially, there are circumstances where they think that even recording would infringe on the privacy of a person. So if they're talking to a confidential informant or they're talking to a victim of sexual assault — all the circumstances they listed. In some cases, they are legally prohibited from recording, like in the bathrooms," Manes said.

Another concern among the public is who gets to the see the footage from the body camera, or if it ever gets disclosed to the public.

Generally, the public will not have access to footage, Manes said, though those who file a complaint with the police department will have access to review it.

"What we've heard from the police is that, generally, the public will not have access to body cam footage. The police has, essentially, said that whenever there is an allegation of misconduct against a police officer, they're likely to treat the record as a personnel record. They're not going to disclose them, potentially, even after any investigation is over," Manes said.

There's also concern about how the footage will be stored.

"It's actually going to be stored with a third-party company, and we wanted to make sure it wasn't going to be sold or used for commercial purposes or otherwise," Manes said. "It seems like that's squared away, as well."

Kearney said the police department should not have sole discretion on when such footage can be released or how it is stored. That should be the domain of the Erie County District Attorney's Office, he said.

"The footage should go to the D.A.'s Office and be held there. If the police department wants to review it, they'd go to the D.A'.s Office and review it there," Kearney said.

He and others said there should be penalties for police officers who do not use their body cameras while on duty. Manes said that any violation of the policy would be handled through ordinary disciplinary procedures.