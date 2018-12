There are two kinds of people in this world: those who like corn dogs, and those who pretend not to like corn dogs.

Both can get a price break today at Sonic Drive-In, 3601 Union Road, Cheektowaga. The chain is offering the cornmeal-battered, tubesteak on a stick for just 50 cents all day long.

Corn dogs regularly cost $1.39.

The deal goes for as long as supplies last, however. You can order ahead using the Sonic app.