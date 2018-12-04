WILL, John B., Rev.

WILL - John B., Rev. November 29, 2018. Beloved husband of the late Alzadia F. Will; loving father of Timothy C., Stanley J. Will, and the late Kathryn J. (Carl) Payne; cherished grandfather of six and great-grandfather of six; dear brother of Evelyn, Harriet and the late Charles; also survived by many nieces and nephews; the family will be present to receive friends Saturday from 4-8 PM at BEACH-TUYN FUNERAL HOME, INC., 5541 Main St. (at Cayuga Rd.), Williamsville. The family will be present to receive friends Sunday from 1-2 PM at Randall Baptist Church (6301 Main St., Williamsville, 14221) where a Funeral Service will follow at 2 PM. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Randall Baptist Church. Online condolences at www.beachtuynfh.com