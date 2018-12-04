WHITE, Donald W.

WHITE - Donald W. December 1, 2018 at age 89. Beloved husband of the late Grace (nee Christ) White; devoted father of David (Jean) White, Jamie (Dennis) Smith, Mary White and the late Donald (Dawn) White; loving grandfather of 17 grandchildren; dear brother of Barbara (late Fred) Hardy and the late Alan (Rose) White; also survived by nieces and nephews. Friends will be received on Thursday from 2-8 PM at Dawn White's residence. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Friday at 10:00 AM from the Church of the Annunciation, 7580 Clinton St., Elma. Please assemble at church. Interment to immediately follow at Annunciation Cemetery. Arrangements by AMIGONE FUNERAL HOME, INC. (716) 836-6500. Share condolences at www.AMIGONE.com