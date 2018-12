WATERHOUSE, Norman V.

WATERHOUSE - Norman V. Of Dansville, age 87, passed away peacefully Sunday, December 2, 2018 at the VA Medical Center in Buffalo. Calling 2-4 and 6-8 pm, Wednesday at Chamberlin - Baird Funeral Home, 73 Main St., Dansville. Funeral 11:30 am, Thursday.