Video: Surveillance footage of fatal shooting by Buffalo police officer

Warning: The following video features graphic content of a man being shot and killed.

An investigation by the Erie County District Attorney's Office into the fatal shooting of Rafael "Pito" Rivera by a Buffalo police officer ended Monday when prosecutors announced there would be no criminal charges against the officer.

Attorneys for Rivera's family have released surveillance video showing the final moments of his life.

Rivera, 32, was shot at about 3:15 a.m. Sept. 12 in front of the former School 77 on Plymouth Avenue on the city's West Side.

The surveillance video was provided to the family by PUSH Buffalo, a social justice organization which occupies the former school. District Attorney John J. Flynn said his office would not release the footage to the public.

The following 12-minute, 44-second video focuses on the portion of the surveillance footage that shows Rivera running from police and then being shot and killed. The video was "enhanced" by the office of the attorneys for Rivera's family, showing the clip five times at various speeds and magnification levels. The final time the clip is shown – starting at 07:41 – displays the surveillance at normal speed with the least amount of magnification and for the longest length of time.

Buffalo Police Officer Elnur Karadshaev fired six shots, hitting Rivera three times.

The district attorney said Rivera had a gun when he ran from officers, ignored commands to drop the weapon and was turning toward Karadshaev with the gun in his hand.

Attorneys for Rivera's family initially showed the video to three news organizations, including The Buffalo News, in the days after the officer-involved shooting.