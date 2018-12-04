UB student team among finalists in state innovation contest

A student team from the University at Buffalo was among five finalists last week in a state Department of Health Aging Innovation Challenge, a crowdsource contest developed with HeroX to help older adults with daily activities.

The UB team, called mRehab, was one of three runner-up teams to receive $5,000 for its design. The team’s device would use 3D printing and mobile smartphone technology as part of an in-home upper limb rehabilitation tool for eating self-management across the lifespan for those with limitations.

GripM8, a team from Corning Community College that designed an eating device for those challenged by motor control issues, and Pneu-Strength, an inflatable seat cushion designed by Syracuse University students to help people more easily move from a sitting to standing position, split the $25,000 grand prize.

The finalists were selected from 35 submissions. Judges, including state Health Commissioner Dr. Howard A. Zucker, scored the innovations based on a 15-minute presentation made by each team demonstrating their prototype and how it would improve the quality of life of aging adults and their caregivers.

