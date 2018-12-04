Twitter reacts to Bills releasing Kelvin Benjamin
The Buffalo Bills released wide receiver Kelvin Benjamin on Tuesday, and social media was abuzz. Here are some reactions:
Can’t wait to see Kelvin Benjamin sign with the Patriots this week.
— Brian Hardwick (@brianhardwick_) December 4, 2018
I believe that the only way @kelvinbenjamin can have a career in the @NFL is to be a tight end.
— Elliott (@ElliottKnopp84) December 4, 2018
my favorite highlight of kelvin benjamin on the bills: https://t.co/YJM07Op2C4
— Ryan Mura (@RyanMura) December 4, 2018
One of the most underwhelming contract years I can remember. #KelvinBenjamin
— Patrick Crawley (@pecrawleynfl) December 4, 2018
I’m not gonna bash @kelvinbenjamin, hope everything goes good for you. Things just didn’t work out, and that’s fine. No need to insult the guy.
— Nick Julien (@NickJulien5) December 4, 2018
Bills just released kelvin Benjamin and Andre Holmes... Benjamin is horrible and Holmes hasn’t done much this year. They must be expecting to have josh Allen run for 200+ yards every game the rest of the season
— Patrick Rizzo (@Patrizzzo) December 4, 2018
The Bills cut Kelvin Benjamin pic.twitter.com/Q7rer6MU9B
— Caitlin ✨ (@Catttyyy_) December 4, 2018
Story topics: Carolina Panthers/ Kelvin Benjamin
