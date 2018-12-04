TRIGILIO, John J.

TRIGILIO - John J. December 2, 2018 age 87. Beloved husband of Sharon M. (nee Durante) Trigilio; dear father of John (Lillian) Trigilio, Lisa (Dr. Joseph) Genau, Ronald Trigilio, Elena (Dennis) Heim and Paul Trigilio; loving grandfather of 12 and great-grandfather of seven; father-in-law of Jackie Trigilio; son of the late Sebastiano and Palma (nee Messina) Trigilio; brother of the late Nicholas (Marian), Samuel, Angela (Carmen) Nettina and Robert (Josephine) Trigilio; also survived by many nieces and nephews. The family will be present to receive friends Wednesday 4-8 PM at the (Amherst Chapel) AMIGONE FUNERAL HOME, INC., 5200 Sheridan Dr. (corner Hopkins). A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated Thursday at Nativity of the Blessed Virgin Mary Church (Main and Harris Hill) at 10:30 AM (everyone please assemble at church). Interment will be in Mt. Calvary Cemetery. Family and friends invited. John was an Army Veteran and retired from the Buffalo Sewer Authority as Plant Superintendent. Please share condolences at www.AMIGONE.com