'Heavy at times' lake-effect snow possible Thursday morning for metro Buffalo

A "potent" clipper system crossing the region will bring widespread snowfall to Western New York later this week, and may even tease some rumbles of thunder out of the storm, according to National Weather Service forecasters.

Forecast estimates call for 4 to 6 inches of new snow possible Thursday across metro Buffalo in association with the passing storm.

"Southwest flow will tap into the long fetch of both lakes and snow will likely become heavy at times across the Buffalo metro and Northtowns...through the morning," the weather service said.

That could impact the Thursday morning commute.

The National Weather Service has issued a winter weather advisory for midnight through 7 p.m. Thursday.

Forecasters said Thursday and Thursday evening will be the most active time period across the rest of Western New York. The lake-effect snow across metro Buffalo and the Northtowns early Thursday will strengthen and move southward by evening as winds become more westerly, forecasters said.

"Deeper moisture and ascent associated with the clipper will likely produce a few snow showers and minor accumulations area-wide late Thursday," the weather service said.

"More importantly," it added, "the large-scale ascent, deep moisture and pool of cold air aloft associated with the clipper will bring a period of very favorable lake parameters."

Behind the passing clipper system's cold front will be even chillier air.

Daytime highs Friday were only expected in the mid- to upper 20s with chances for more snow showers, though, with very little, if any accumulation anticipated, National Weather Service meteorologist Kirk Apffel said late Wednesday.

Temperatures are forecast to drop into the middle 20s overnight tonight with a slight chance for snow showers.

Chances for snow showers increase later Wednesday afternoon and become likely by evening in metro Buffalo.

"Light lake-effect snow will move north into the area late Wednesday night and Thursday morning," the weather service said. "Lake-effect snow will then strengthen Thursday afternoon before moving south of the area Thursday night."

Temperatures Wednesday and Thursday are forecast in the mid-30s.

A significant change in the weather pattern is expected to arrive next week – as in a warmer pattern.

Forecasters at the Climate Prediction Center show a roughly 70 percent chance for above-normal temperatures over the 8-to-14 day time frame.

Chances for above-average temperatures are also in the offing over the 3- to 4-week time frame, climate forecasters said.

That includes Christmas week.