Suspicious fire causes $11,500 damage to garage in Lockport

Lockport firefighters needed less than 10 minutes Monday to control a blaze in a detached garage behind a home at 98 Elmwood Ave., fire officials reported. Officials later said the fire was suspicious in nature.

The garage was fully involved in flames when firefighters arrived shortly after 8 p.m., officials said. Assistant Fire Chief Thomas Lupo requested a second alarm for help to protect several vehicles and another garage nearby.

Damage was estimated at $11,500, officials said. They reported the garage was used for storage of personal and household items by a neighbor and there was no electrical service. The neighbor told fire officials he had been inside the garage earlier in the day.

Cause of the blaze is being probed by police and fire investigators.