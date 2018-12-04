Summer Street Capital Partners sells waste company

Summer Street Capital Partners has sold Apple Valley Waste, a waste-collection business based in West Virginia.

The Buffalo-based private equity firm bought Apple Valley, a provider of solid waste collection, recycling and disposal services, in 2011. Since then, Apple Valley has completed 16 acquisitions, expanding its presence in the Mid-Atlantic region.

“We are proud to have supported the team at Apple Valley, who grew a small, local provider into a community-based solid waste and recycling resource throughout the Mid-Atlantic region," said Brian D’Amico, a partner at Summer Street.

Summer Street sold the business to Gold Medal Group, a New Jersey-based waste and recycling services company that also operates in the Mid-Atlantic. Terms were not disclosed.