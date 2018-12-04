Snowblower, SUV tires and rims taken from Riverside home
A Riverside resident reported her snowblower stolen over the weekend.
A Laird Avenue woman told police someone broke a kitchen window and got inside her home, taking a $600 snowblower, according to a police report.
The victim told police the burglary happened between 4 p.m. Saturday and about 5:45 p.m. Sunday.
She also reported three tires and rims were taken off her SUV.
