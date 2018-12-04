SIMPSON, Mary D.

Of Elma, formerly of Wilson; December 2, 2018. Predeceased by husband Robert F. Simpson (October 4, 2018); survived by children Bobbi (Jeff Ebert) Terry and Cynthia (Jim) Danis Johnson; siblings Margaret (Samuel) Lorelli and Catherine (James) Solada; also survived by grandchildren, great-grandchildren, many nieces and nephews. Mary was also predeceased by her daughter Brenda (Louis) Cavanaugh; siblings Frances (Dorothy) Scarantine, James (Dorothy) Scarantine, William (Marlene) Scarantine, and Phyllis (Reed) Himes. Memorial Visitation for Mary and Robert will be held on Saturday, December 8, 1-4 PM, followed by a Prayer Service at 4 PM, at COMFORT FUNERAL HOME, Inc., 6469 Olean Rd., South Wales. Mary was a devoted wife, loving mother and grandmother. In lieu of flowers, family encourages memorials to be made to The Hospice Foundation of WNY. Condolences and Directions: www.COMFORTFUNERALHOME.com