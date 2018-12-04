SIMONICK, Mary R. (Kiebzak)

Simonick - Mary R. (nee Kiebzak)

December 1, 2018. Beloved wife of the late George Simonick, Sr.; dear mother of George Jr. (Julia), Greg (Judy), Tracy (John), and Geoffrey (Sue) Simonick; loving grandmother of ten and great-grandmother of one; daughter of the late Joseph and Arvilla (Dunbar) Kiebzak; sister of Joann (late Walter) Pieczynski and Jospeh Kiebzak. Also survived by many nieces and nephews. Friends may call Thursday from 4-8 PM at the JAMES W. CANNAN FUNERAL HOME, INC., (Southtowns Chapel) 3155 Orchard Park Road, where a Funeral Service will follow at 8 PM. Online condolences at www.CANNANFH.com.