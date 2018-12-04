Shanmugam to become SoPark Corp.'s majority owner

Rupa Shanmugam will be SoPark Corp.'s president and CEO, as well as its majority owner, effective Jan. 1.

Shanmugam is currently the president and chief operating officer of the Lackawanna contract manufacturer, which has 81 employees. Gerry Murak, who had designated Shanmugam as his successor as CEO, will remain a minority owner in the business.

SoPark hired Shanmugam for an operations role in 2007.