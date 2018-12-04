Share this article

Rupa Shanmugam will become majority owner of SoPark Corp. (News file photo)

Shanmugam to become SoPark Corp.'s majority owner

Rupa Shanmugam will be SoPark Corp.'s president and CEO, as well as its majority owner, effective Jan. 1.

Shanmugam is currently the president and chief operating officer of the Lackawanna contract manufacturer, which has 81 employees. Gerry Murak, who had designated Shanmugam as his successor as CEO, will remain a minority owner in the business.

SoPark hired Shanmugam for an operations role in 2007.

CEO Gerry Murak, left, and president and COO Rupa Shanmugam at SoPark Corp. in 2013. (News file photo)

