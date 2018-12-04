SCHWIND, Angela L. (Lanza)

Of Penfield, on December 1, 2018, age 82. Predeceased by her husband, Andrew S. Schwind Jr.; and her parents, Anthony and Mary Lanza. Survived by her children, Susan (Adrian) Scalzo of Webster, Mary Lou (Michael) Quandt of Arizona, John (Nancy) Schwind of New Jersey, and Robert Schwind of Buffalo; grandchildren, Lauren, Tim, Andrea, Alexander, Abby, and Steven; sister, Mickey (Pat) DeNero; also many loving nieces, nephews, other relatives and dear friends in Rochester and Buffalo. Calling hours, Friday 1-3 and 5-7 PM at the Falvo Funeral Home, 1295 Fairport Nine Mile Point Rd. (Webster, Rte. 250), on Saturday. Please meet the family at 11 AM in Holy Spirit Church (Plank Road at Hatch Road) for the celebration of her Funeral Mass. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Shepherd Home or Volunteer Board of ECMC. Interment Holy Sepulchre Cemetery.