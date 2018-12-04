Scammers use Mount St. Mary's Hospital name in phone calls

Representatives of Mount St. Mary's Hospital in Lewiston are not making calls to local residents offering Medicaid services, a hospital spokesman said Tuesday.

The unknown callers say they are representing the hospital and ask for personal information, spokesman Frederick P. Caso Jr. said. He urged people receiving the calls not to give the callers any information.

"Please be aware this is a scam," Caso said. "These calls are not from anyone associated with Mount St. Mary's Hospital."

Caso said the calls have been going on for about a week and offer free medical equipment. He said law enforcement has been notified.