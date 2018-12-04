Sabres vs. Maple Leafs: Five Things to Know

Following another one-goal defeat to cap a three-game road trip, the Buffalo Sabres boarded the team charter in Nashville late Monday night and lost an hour because of the time change. There wasn't much time for rest. They were back at KeyBank Center Tuesday morning to prepare for a matchup their fans have waited for all season.

The Sabres, losers of three straight since winning 10 in a row and now 17-8-3, host the Toronto Maple Leafs, 19-8 and second behind Tampa Bay in the Atlantic Division with 38 points, tonight with puck drop at 7:30 p.m. The game can be seen from coast to coast on NBC Sports Network. KeyBank Center will surely be sold out for a fourth consecutive game.

Toronto's won eight of its last 10, while the Sabres want to rebound from being swept on the road. They're one point apart in the standings. All involved expect an emotional game with a playoff-like atmosphere.

"Everything about it, let’s face it, is the proximity of the two teams," Maple Leafs coach Mike Babcock said. "Thinking about every time we came here before, there was a lot of energy in the building, a lot of Leafs fans. Pretty soon Leafs fans won’t be able to buy tickets here because Buffalo fans will have bought them already."

1. Possible favorite: With a win Monday night, the Tampa Bay Lightning became only the sixth team since 1977-78 to be the first to 20 wins in consecutive seasons and again lost in the Eastern Conference final last season. Yet, the Maple Leafs are viewed by many as the favorite to hoist the Stanley Cup in June.

They entered Tuesday three points behind the Lightning for first place in the Atlantic Division, despite playing without Auston Matthews for 14 games. Winger Mitch Marner ranks fourth in the NHL in scoring with 38 points, including 32 assists, and center John Tavares has 17 goals among 30 points.

The Leafs rank fourth in the league in scoring with 108 goals and have a plus-28 goal differential. Like the Sabres, Toronto's defensemen have made a remarkable impact offensively. Morgan Rielly has nine goals among 29 points with a plus-12 rating, while Ron Hainsey and Jake Gardiner have 11 points apiece.

"We’ve got to get right back at it tonight so that’s going to be a good thing, and these guys have got one of the most potent offenses in the league for sure and they’ve played extremely well," Sabres winger Kyle Okposo said. "It presents a big challenge, a rivalry game for us, so it’s going to be fun.”

2. Lineup: Winger Conor Sheary is expected to play tonight after missing the past four games with an upper body injury, while Jason Pominville is out and remains day to day, coach Phil Housley told reporters. Defensemen Jake McCabe and Marco Scandella will be game-time decisions.

Linus Ullmark will start in goal, relieving Carter Hutton, who allowed two goals on 25 shots Monday night in Nashville. Remi Elie will be a healthy scratch if Sheary is available, and it appears Lawrence Pilut will be the odd man out if one or both defensemen are able to return to the lineup. Pilut, who skated alongside Rasmus Ristolainen in Nashville, has impressed Housley in his two games since being recalled from Rochester.

The Leafs are expected to start Frederik Andersen in goal and will be without winger William Nylander, who joined the team after signing a six-year contract Saturday.

3. Special teams: During the three-game road trip, Buffalo went 1 for 10 on the power play and just 7 for 11 on the penalty kill. Injuries are partly responsible for the latter. The Sabres have been without Scandella the past four days, while McCabe didn't play against the Florida Panthers or during a 2-1 loss to the Nashville Predators.

Their forwards are allowing opponents to set up for one-timers and defensemen aren't clearing traffic from in front of the net. Meanwhile, the power play has been caught overpassing, including a double drop pass on one of its four failed opportunities in Nashville. Toronto's power play ranks third in the NHL at 29 percent and is 4 for 5 since Matthews returned from a shoulder injury.

"We’ve got a lot of young guys out there killing, but at the same time you’ve just got to find where the weapons are, especially the one-timer options," Housley said. "We haven’t taken that away. Obviously special teams have played an important role these last three games. … We’re taking a look at that and obviously we know Toronto’s power play is very special. We’re going to have to be disciplined and stay out of the box."

4. Rivalry: This is the first of four meetings between the two meetings this season and they won't play again until Feb. 25 in Toronto. The Sabres are 5-5 in their last 10 against the Maple Leafs and this is the 211th all-time meeting. This is also the first time since Jan. 21, 2013, that they'll play while both occupy a playoff position and the first time it's occurred after the first week of the season since Dec. 16, 2011.

Remember, the game in 2013 was during the first week of a lockout-shortened season.

5. By the numbers: Jack Eichel's 12 multipoint games are tied for fourth in the league, and he has 11 points in nine career games against Toronto. ... The Sabres are 9-2-1 at home this season, on pace for their second-best home record ever, trailing only the 1972-73 season. They're on their first six-game home win streak since Nov. 28 to Dec. 15, 2014. They haven't won seven in a row since Oct. 22 to Nov. 24, 1999. ... Buffalo (12-0-3) and Toronto (13-0) are the only teams this season to have earned at least a point in every game in which they've scored first. ... This is the Sabres' sixth of 16 sets of back-to-back games this season. They are 3-1-1 in the second game of back-to-backs.