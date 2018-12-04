ROGERS, Charles E., Jr. "Eddie"

Of Lackawanna, NY, December 2, 2018. Beloved husband of JoAnne (nee Urbanczyk) Rogers; dearest father of Dale (Susan) Rogers and Keith (Jennifer) Rogers; loving grandfather of Amber, Brittany (Adam), Samantha (Devon), Dylan (Kayla) and Ben; great-grandfather of Landon, Marlowe, Addison, Payton, Josephine "JoJo" and Blakelynn; son of the late Charles "Dusty" and Ruth Rogers, Sr.; dear brother of John "Jack" (Linda) Rogers, Anna Mae (Bob) Lorenz, Timothy Rogers and the late Thomas "Buddy" (Nancy) Rogers; also survived by in-laws, nieces and nephews. The family will be present to receive friends Wednesday from 3-8 pm at the (Blasdell/Lackawanna Chapel) JOHN J. KACZOR FUNERAL HOME, INC., 3450 South Park Ave., where prayers will be said Thursday morning at 8:45 followed by a Mass of Christian Burial at Queen of Angels Church at 9:30. Interment in Hillcrest Cemetery. Eddie was a Navy Veteran and served on the USS Midway, was a proud retired member of UAW Local #897 where he worked 23 years as a millwright for the Ford Stamping Plant, a Pyle Driver and member of the Carpenters Union, Knights of Columbus Father Baker Council #2243, AMVETS #897, VFW Col. Weber Post # 898 and American Legion Matthew Glab Post # 1477. Please share condolences at www.kaczorfunerals.com