ROESCH, James J.

ROESCH - James J. Of Alden, NY; December 2, 2018, age 58; beloved father of Holly (David) Uzdygan, Ashley Roesch, Jason and Jordan Kersch and Danielle Neureuter; loving grandfather of Brianna, Isabella, Avery, and Aiden; dearest son of the late George and Gladys (nee Stabler) Roesch; dear brother of George Roesch, Christine (Randy) Mosley, and the late David (Susan) Roesch, Donald (Cathy) Roesch, and Carol (late Richard) Holland; he is also survived by Margaret Walker and Shari Kersch; Jim will be sadly missed by many cherished nieces, nephews, family and friends. The family will be present Wednesday from 4-7 PM at the (Lancaster-Depew Chapel) AMIGONE FUNERAL HOME, INC., 6050 Transit Rd., Depew, NY 14043. All funeral services to be held privately by the family. Please share condolences at www.AMIGONE.com