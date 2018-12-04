Robbers tie up employees at Kensington Avenue business

Three people inside a Kensington Avenue property management office were tied up Monday morning by two robbers demanding access to a safe, according to a Buffalo police report.

One of the robbers displayed a handgun when the pair entered the building on Kensington, just west of Eggert Road, at about 11:45 a.m.

Three of the four people inside had their hands bound by plastic ties and were made to kneel on the floor.

The robbers, who were said to be driving an older model, white Dodge Durango, took cellphones that were later recovered, according to the report.