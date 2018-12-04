Reporters' Notebook: Dec. 4, 2018

OLAF FUB SEZ: According to Scottish philosopher Thomas Carlyle, born on this date in 1795, “Go as far as you can see; when you get there, you’ll be able to see further.”

• • •

MARK THE DATE – Thursday is the deadline to make reservations for this season’s final Let’s Do Lunch Program on Dec. 13 in Orchard Park Presbyterian Church, 4369 S. Buffalo St., Orchard Park. A hot catered luncheon by Chicken Divan at 11:30 a.m. will be followed by a return performance from the Grandfathers Band, playing holiday favorites. Cost is $10. For reservations, call 662-9348.

• • •

READY FOR SANTA – The 19th century holiday spirit will prevail as the Niagara History Center celebrates “A Winter’s Fest Eve” from 6 to 8:30 p.m. in the center’s Col. William Bond/Jesse Hawley House, 143 Ontario St., Lockport, which was built circa 1823.

Each room will feature an exhibit based on the poem, “The Night Before Christmas.”

There will be cookies, hot mulled cider, children’s activities and tours. The local group Another Thyme will play holiday songs. Admission is free. Donations are welcome. Reservations are not required. The house also will be open from 2 to 4:30 p.m. next Sunday and Dec. 16. For more info, call 434-7433.

• • •

STICKING IT OUT – The 30th anniversary production of the Christmas play, “All Through the Night,” written and directed by L. Don Swartz, will be performed at 7 p.m. Thursday in the Ghostlight Theatre, 170 Schenck St., North Tonawanda. Tickets are $18, $16 veterans, seniors and students, and are available at starrynighttheatre.com.

Additional performances are at 8 p.m. Friday and Saturday and 2 p.m. Sunday through Dec. 16. First staged in the Riviera Theatre in 1989 and produced in 30 states since then, it focuses on a group of travelers trapped by a blizzard in a train station on Christmas Eve.

• • •

KERRY CHRISTMAS – Singer Andy Cooney, known as “Irish America’s favorite son,” is featured as Our Lady of Charity Parish in South Buffalo hosts “Irish Christmas” at 7:30 p.m. Thursday in Lucarelli’s 1830 Abbott Road, Lackawanna.

He will be joined by the World Class Irish Dancers and the Irish Pops Ensemble, playing Irish and holiday favorites. Special guest is Irish-born singer Eimear Reynolds. Tickets are $40 and include dinner and a cocktail. For tickets, call 822-5962.

• • •

HAPPY BIRTHDAY – A. Jane Petrie, Taster “T. C.” Crews, Marge Haggerty, Maria Halt, Mary Terrana, Alan Greer, Sister Mary Anita Benecki, Jack Carone, Sandy Knight, Amanda Stelmach, Josie Avarello, Monsignor Joe Sicari, Sal Rizzo, Laura Wright, Corinne Kirk, Nina Rae O’Neill, Trish Binner, Colleen Koehn, Clare Noelle Safe, Belinda LaFalce, Janet Jarmuz, Donna Buil, Paul Sawicz, Arline Yaw, Mike Olejniczak, Dan Olejniczak, Betty Herod-Herzog, Suzanne DeRouch, Vincent Hornberger Sr., Kelly Griffin, Suzanne DeRouch and Mandee Merille Bertone.

To submit birthdays and other items of interest to Reporters’ Notebook, please email olaffub@buffnews.com or send a letter to Reporters’ Notebook, Buffalo News, Box 100, Buffalo, NY 14240.

The online edition of Reporters’ Notebook frequently contains items that are trimmed from the print edition, or appear there in shorter form, due to space limitations.

When space permits, Reporters’ Notebook welcomes the opportunity to share light verse on everyday topics, providing that the poems are short, 12 to 16 lines maximum.